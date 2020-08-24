CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results
DC adds Delaware back to high-risk state list

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 24, 2020, 7:58 AM

If you had your heart set on fun in the sun as summer starts to wrap up, you might want to rethink that: D.C. health officials added Delaware back to the city’s list of high-risk states Monday.

Anyone coming into the District from a high-risk state is being told to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The other states added to the list are Hawaii and South Dakota.

D.C.’s list of high-risk states:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

D.C.’s list will be updated again Sept. 7.

The full details of D.C.’s order are available online.

