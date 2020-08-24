DC adds Delaware back to high-risk state list

If you had your heart set on fun in the sun as summer starts to wrap up, you might want to rethink that: D.C. health officials added Delaware back to the city’s list of high-risk states Monday.
Anyone coming into the District from a high-risk state is being told to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The other states added to the list are Hawaii and South Dakota.
D.C.’s list of high-risk states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
D.C.’s list will be updated again Sept. 7.
The full details of D.C.’s order are available online.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Fall school plans for DC, Maryland, Virginia systems during coronavirus
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus FAQ: What you need to know
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.