DC adds Delaware back to high-risk state list

If you had your heart set on fun in the sun as summer starts to wrap up, you might want to rethink that: D.C. health officials added Delaware back to the city’s list of high-risk states Monday.

Anyone coming into the District from a high-risk state is being told to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The other states added to the list are Hawaii and South Dakota.

D.C.’s list of high-risk states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

D.C.’s list will be updated again Sept. 7.

The full details of D.C.’s order are available online.

