WTOP wins 15 awards from Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association

The Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association honored WTOP with 15 awards — 11 first-place awards and 4 second-place awards — at its annual CAPBA convention in Ocean City over the weekend.

It comes following a year of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, unexpected area sports stories, protests over the death of George Floyd and scandals across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The 2021 Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association awards WTOP won are below.

Twenty-seven news organizations in Maryland, Delaware and D.C. submitted 357 entries in the contest. Click here for a full list of winners.

The Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press.