WTOP takes home Chesapeake AP, Regional Murrow Awards

WTOP was given the Best in Show award at the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association on June 1, 2024. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) (WTOP/Julia Ziegler) WTOP was given the Best in Show award at the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association on June 1, 2024. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) (WTOP/Julia Ziegler) WTOP’s news team has spent the beginning of June celebrating after winning more than a dozen awards combined from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) and the Radio and Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Saturday evening, officials with the Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association joined nominees for an awards ceremony in Ocean City, Maryland. The evening saw seven 1st place awards for WTOP across on-air and digital categories.

The entire newsroom won first place in the following categories:

Outstanding News Operation

Outstanding Website

Outstanding Newscast

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports

The CAPBA also honored individual WTOP reporters for their work. Among the awards given were:

The association said 29 news organizations across D.C., Maryland and Delaware submitted a record 370 entries to the annual contest. The full list of this year’s winners is available online.

CAPBA also awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Eddy Calkins, a rising junior attending the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Six wins at the Regional Murrow Awards

Saturday’s awards followed six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for the WTOP News team on Wednesday. RTDNA awarded WTOP for its coverage across the following categories:

Continuing Coverage: Crisis in the Middle East

Newscast: July 2023 coverage of the Washington Commanders sale

Digital: WTOP.com

Reporter Matt Kaufax received first place for his coverage of Martin’s Tavern turning 90 in the Feature Reporting category. Weekend and Associate Producer Veronica Canales was also given an award for Excellence in Writing for her piece on the Dr. Seuss Experience.

When asked about the wins Wednesday, WTOP Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler applauded the team’s work for the community.

“Our team’s mission every day is to deliver the latest news to the D.C. region and help the people who live in our communities. It is a huge honor to be recognized for that work with six regional Murrow awards,” Ziegler said.

WTOP remains under consideration for a national Murrow Award as regional winners move on to national competition.

