CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Arlington, VA News » 2 Arlington Co. libraries…

2 Arlington Co. libraries reopen after pandemic-long closure

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Cherrydale and Glencarlyn libraries in Arlington County, Virginia, reopened after shutting their doors for more than 16 months.

The Arlington Public Library system will expand its access to seven libraries — Aurora Hills, Cherrydale, Central, Columbia Pike, Glencarlyn, Shirlington and Westover Libraries — after filling staff vacancies that limited access to the county’s libraries.

Arlington Public Library Director Diane Kresh said these reopenings follow steady progress after a hiring freeze sparked by COVID-19.

“We believe we are turning the corner and look forward to seeing more of our patrons,” Kresh said.

All public libraries are set to open for the following hours:

  • Monday/Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday/Thursday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Friday/Saturday: 12-5 p.m.

You can visit the Center for Local History at Central Library by appointment and, starting Sept. 13, watch indoor storytime programs at the Cherrydale and Glencarlyn libraries.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up