2 Arlington Co. libraries reopen after pandemic-long closure

The Cherrydale and Glencarlyn libraries in Arlington County, Virginia, reopened after shutting their doors for more than 16 months.

The Arlington Public Library system will expand its access to seven libraries — Aurora Hills, Cherrydale, Central, Columbia Pike, Glencarlyn, Shirlington and Westover Libraries — after filling staff vacancies that limited access to the county’s libraries.

Arlington Public Library Director Diane Kresh said these reopenings follow steady progress after a hiring freeze sparked by COVID-19.

“We believe we are turning the corner and look forward to seeing more of our patrons,” Kresh said.

All public libraries are set to open for the following hours:

Monday/Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday/Thursday: 12-7 p.m.

Friday/Saturday: 12-5 p.m.

You can visit the Center for Local History at Central Library by appointment and, starting Sept. 13, watch indoor storytime programs at the Cherrydale and Glencarlyn libraries.

