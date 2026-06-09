Arlington police search for driver of SUV who struck woman in deadly hit-and-run

Police said they got a call just after 1:20 a.m. to go to Columbia Pike at S. Thomas Street about a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

A manufacturer photo of a Honda CR-V used in the fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Courtesy Arlington County Police Department) A manufacturer photo of a Honda CR-V used in the fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Courtesy Arlington County Police Department) A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington, Virginia, early Monday morning, according to police.

Arlington police said they got a call just after 1:20 a.m. to go to Columbia Pike at S. Thomas Street about a crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, officers found the pedestrian unresponsive in the road and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of a dark colored SUV who fatally hit the woman left the scene. It’s believed the SUV was a dark blue Honda CRV, from 2016 to 2019, with a missing front grill.

Police are keeping the woman’s identity private until they contact her next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and police ask those with information to contact the department at 703-228-4049 or submit an anonymous tip at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

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