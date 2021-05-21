Arlington National Cemetery easing COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, Arlington National Cemetery is loosening more of its coronavirus-related restrictions.

As Memorial Day approaches, Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is loosening more of its coronavirus-related restrictions.

People who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, but fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outdoors.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is still required to wear masks in all indoor areas of the cemetery, including restrooms.

There’s no longer a limit to how many people can attend graveside services. The Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Old Post Chapel is still limited to 50 mourners at once, and only two family members at a time can enter the cemetery’s administration building.

Starting Monday, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and President John F. Kennedy’s grave site will be fully reopened to the public, and public wreath ceremonies will resume.

Also, the Memorial Amphitheater and Welcome Center exhibits will be open. The Welcome Center bookstore will reopen May 27. The Amphitheater bowl is still closed for renovations.

You will be able to take Metrorail to the cemetery starting next week. The Arlington Cemetery Metro station, which had been closed since February for platform reconstruction, reopens Sunday.

The cemetery will continue to be open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with visitors being screened either inside or outside the Welcome Center.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.