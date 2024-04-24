Arlington elementary schoolers cheer on the Washington Capitals during playoff pep rally

Cardinal Elementary School in Arlington held an hourlong pep rally for the Washington Capitals, complete with cheers, hockey lessons from Caps staff and a visit from mascot Slapshot.

It was all about the Washington Capitals at Cardinal Elementary School in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, when the school held an hourlong pep rally for the Caps, complete with cheers, hockey lessons from Caps staff and a visit from mascot Slapshot.

In the sun-drenched schoolyard on McKinley Road, students sat on the ground in orderly rows for a boisterous afternoon rally as the Capitals prepare for their first home playoff game Friday. Washington dropped the first two games of its first round playoff matchup against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

“I love the Caps, I think that they’re are going to do amazing in game 3 and I’m really hopeful,” said fifth grader Maahi Kamboh.

Many of the students, teachers and staff sported Caps jerseys, T-shirts and hats.

“C-A-P-S, Caps, Caps, Caps!” the kids cheered.

Hands shot up when members of the Capitals staff asked for volunteers to run through some stick handling drills, followed by some quick pickup games with the kids slapping red plastic balls into nets.

“I think they should just continue to try really hard and hopefully they can make it into the second round,” said fifth grader Aaron Painter.

The Capitals have not won a playoff series since 2018, when they won the Stanley Cup.

“I think it’s just really important for all us to just cheer them up. … I love the Caps,” said fifth grader Nora McNally.

