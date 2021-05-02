CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 county-run vaccine sites…

2 county-run vaccine sites ending operations in Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

May 21, 2021, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, is ending COVID-19 vaccination efforts at two of their sites in Cheverly and Laurel, citing the overabundance of supply as the primary reason for shutting down the operations.

Vaccinations at the Cheverly Health Center will cease at the end of the day Friday, and the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity will no longer offer vaccines after the end of the day May 28.

Those who were scheduled to get a vaccine from one of these sites will be automatically rescheduled for an appointment at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex and will receive notification of the change by phone.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is easier than ever as vaccine supply is outpacing demand nationwide. More pharmacies, hospitals, and private practices are offering these free and life-saving vaccines to anyone who is eligible,” said Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health Dr. George L. Askew.

County-run vaccination efforts will continue at three mobile sites, the Sports and Learning Complex and the Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex.

Anyone 12 and older can get a vaccine from these sites.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up