2 county-run vaccine sites ending operations in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County, Maryland, is ending the COVID-19 vaccination efforts at two of their sites in Cheverly and Laurel, citing the overabundance of supply as the primary reason for shutting down the operations.

Vaccinations at the Cheverly Health Center will cease at the end of the day Friday, and the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity will no longer offer vaccines after the end of the day May 28.

Those who were scheduled to get a vaccine from one of these sites will be automatically rescheduled for an appointment at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex and will receive notification of the change by phone.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is easier than ever as vaccine supply is outpacing demand nationwide. More pharmacies, hospitals, and private practices are offering these free and life-saving vaccines to anyone who is eligible,” said Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health Dr. George L. Askew.

County-run vaccination efforts will continue at three mobile sites, the Sports and Learning Complex and the Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex.

Anyone 12 and older can get a vaccine from these sites.

