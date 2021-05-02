2 Metro stations to reopen with updated platforms features, 4 others to close

Two Metro stations that have been closed since mid-February for repair work, will reopen Sunday.

It’s part of Metro’s Platform Improvement Program, targeting crumbling platforms at 20 outdoor stations. The effort started in 2019, and is expected to wrap up next year.

One of the stations that’s about to reopen — Arlington Cemetery — is the last of 12 stations in Virginia that got a platform overhaul.

The other station getting ready to welcome riders back — Addison Road-Seat Pleasant — is the first in Maryland to have its platform redone.

On Thursday, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld led reporters on a tour of the Addison Road station.

“The real hard work, which you don’t see, is what was done underneath here to basically rebuild this entire platform,” Wiedefeld said. “As we did that, we wanted to make sure as much as we could for the customer.”

The more visible upgrades include the addition of large digital map and information displays, stainless steel platform shelters with ports inside where you can charge your phone, LED lighting, anti-slip tiles on the floor, a new video surveillance system and improved speakers so station announcements can be heard more clearly.

“We basically rethought the whole station literally from the ceiling, down to the floor,” Wiedefeld said.

On May 29, four Metro stations on the Green and Yellow lines will close for platform work and are expected to stay closed through early September. They are West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-University of Maryland and Greenbelt.

Free shuttle buses will be available at the closed stations, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination center at the Greenbelt station will stay open until June 1.

Work on the final three stations targeted by the project — Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton — is expected to happen next summer.