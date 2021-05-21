With D.C.’s restrictions lifted, will people ‘just hang out’ indoors?

Now that D.C. has dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions, people can do something they haven't been able to do for a year — just hang out, indoors.

Now that D.C. has dropped its capacity restrictions in most businesses, and lifted many mask restrictions, people in the nation’s capital can do something they haven’t be able to since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 — just hang out, indoors.

Early Friday morning at a Starbucks in Dupont Circle, one man drank his coffee and ate his bagel on the patio, despite D.C’s declaration that restaurants no longer had restrictions on social distancing indoors.

“I don’t think they’ve opened any tables inside, otherwise I might be indoors,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to being able to go inside again, without any reservations.”

Nearby, a woman sipping a drink while reading a book said she’s embraced the chance to spend more time outdoors.

“I’ve been doing this during the pandemic, having some time to myself, so it’s been nice to have outdoor spaces,” she said.

Now, despite the opportunity to freely lounge indoors, she expects that won’t happen right away.

“It’ll definitely be traumatic to go inside a little bit, since I think all of us are kind of used to being afraid of being indoors,” she said, expecting people will be more comfortable with the notion at their own pace.

Masks do still need to be worn on public transportation and in health care settings. They also are required at schools, both indoors and outdoors at sporting events, and in homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

In a social setting: “I think a lot of people are going to continue to just mask up, because they’re going to follow the guidance and be really interested in following the science.”

Realizing her mask will be required in certain settings, she will need keep it handy: “I have it in my pocket right now, so I guess that’s probably what I’ll keep doing.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.