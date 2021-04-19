CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Marymount to offer 1-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, staff and faculty on campus

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 19, 2021, 3:08 PM

Marymount University will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all students, staff and faculty on campus Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia.

In a news release, the school said the effort arose as part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommendations. Everyone 16 and older became eligible to be vaccinated in Virginia on Sunday.

“Everyone in the University community is encouraged to take advantage of it in order to be fully vaccinated before the summer,” the release said.

“As Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses for maximum protection, community members have the option to receive their second shot on campus in three weeks or at any Safeway close to their location off campus.”

The vaccine shots will be administered at the school’s Lee Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The announcement came as several other D.C.-area schools announced plans to require students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus.

 

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

