Va. residents 16 and older will be able to schedule vaccine appointments come Sunday

All Virginians age 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday, April 18.

The expanded eligibility comes as Virginia reached a new milestone in its vaccination program, with approximately half of all adults in the Commonwealth having received at least one dose.

Calling it “an exciting new phase” of Virginia’s vaccination program, Governor Ralph Northam shared a new video message encouraging Virginians seeking a vaccination opportunity to call the statewide call center or use the new Vaccinate Virginia website to find vaccine providers.

Northam says, “If you are over 16 and want to get the safe, effective, and free vaccine, please make a plan to get your shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.” He notes that it may take a few weeks to get appointments for everyone.

With this move into Phase 2, appointments will still be required for most vaccinations.

Starting Sunday, Virginians will be able to find and schedule appointments directly through the Vaccinate Virginia vaccine system by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 711).

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for teens aged 16 and 17. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and up.