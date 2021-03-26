CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Arlington, VA News » Amazon's HQ2 to host…

Amazon’s HQ2 to host Arlington County vaccination site

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starting Monday, Arlington, Virginia, residents who get a notification to book their vaccination appointments can get their shots at Amazon’s headquarters in Crystal City.

“Amazon contacted Arlington County Public Health, and offered its space and some volunteer personnel to help us open up an additional vaccination clinic that is going to help us vaccinate more Arlingtonians more efficiently,” Arlington County Public Health spokeswoman Cara O’Donnell said.

The site will be the fourth operated by the county to vaccinate eligible residents who preregister and are alerted to make their vaccination appointments. Residents can choose which site is most convenient for them to get their shots. Amazon HQ2 is near the Crystal City Metro stop.

“It is important to note that all of the appointments at this clinic and all Arlington County Public Health vaccination clinics are by preregistration and by prior appointment only. There are no walk-up appointments at the site, nor do we take any kind of waiting lists for the end of the day,” O’Donnell said.

While Amazon is offering some employees the option to volunteer for the health department as greeters and to run the nonmedical portions of the site, O’Donnell said Amazon employees will not get to jump the line to get a vaccine.

“They are still on the same timeline as everyone else,” she said.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up