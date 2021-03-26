Amazon’s HQ2 to host Arlington County vaccination site

Starting Monday, Arlington, Virginia, residents who get a notification to book their vaccination appointments can get their shots at Amazon's headquarters in Crystal City.

“Amazon contacted Arlington County Public Health, and offered its space and some volunteer personnel to help us open up an additional vaccination clinic that is going to help us vaccinate more Arlingtonians more efficiently,” Arlington County Public Health spokeswoman Cara O’Donnell said.

The site will be the fourth operated by the county to vaccinate eligible residents who preregister and are alerted to make their vaccination appointments. Residents can choose which site is most convenient for them to get their shots. Amazon HQ2 is near the Crystal City Metro stop.

“It is important to note that all of the appointments at this clinic and all Arlington County Public Health vaccination clinics are by preregistration and by prior appointment only. There are no walk-up appointments at the site, nor do we take any kind of waiting lists for the end of the day,” O’Donnell said.

While Amazon is offering some employees the option to volunteer for the health department as greeters and to run the nonmedical portions of the site, O’Donnell said Amazon employees will not get to jump the line to get a vaccine.

“They are still on the same timeline as everyone else,” she said.

