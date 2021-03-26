CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland hits milestone of more than 60,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in one day

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 12:28 PM

For the first time, Maryland has administered more than 60,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in one day, with the state nearing 2.5 million vaccinations in total, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Hogan made the announcement Friday, noting that 34.7% of Marylanders ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, making the state the 19th in the nation for administering vaccines.

“Our plan to maximize the points of vaccine distribution in every jurisdiction is working, as we are hitting new record highs for vaccinations on an almost daily basis,” he said in a news release.

Hogan thanked “the thousands of dedicated people who have been literally working around the clock seven days a week” to build up the state’s vaccine infrastructure capacity, adding that “we are now being promised the supply to be able to vaccinate every Marylander who wants a vaccine in the next couple of months.”

Hogan has said that all Marylanders over the age of 16 will be eligible for a vaccine by April 27, ahead of the May 1 goal that President Joe Biden set.

Starting March 30, Marylanders ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions will be eligible for the shots under Phase 2b of the state’s plan.

And starting April 13, eligibility expands to Marylanders 55 and over, as well as essential workers of any age in critical industries, such as food service and construction workers.

To meet the upcoming surge in federal vaccine supplies, the governor announced this week that the state will open six more mass vaccination sites beginning in early April, including one in Germantown that officials in Montgomery County had been pushing for weeks.

In addition to the milestone of administering 64,286 vaccinations in one day, Maryland is reporting a new record seven-day average of 46,817 shots per day.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, over 2.2 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, with 26.1% of the population partially or fully vaccinated. The commonwealth is averaging about 52,000 doses each day.

D.C. has administered more than 255,000 doses, with 16.4% of the population partially or fully vaccinated. The city’s seven-day average is just over 2,500 shots per day.

