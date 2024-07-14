Arlington police seek Jeep Cherokee owners who were almost carjacked

Police in Arlington, Va., said they are looking to talk to occupants of a Jeep Cherokee who were victims of a botched carjacking attempt where the suspect was shot by police.

A person suspected of a series of carjackings in the Rosslyn area was wounded in a shooting involving a Metro Transit Police officer, police said Friday. (WTOP/Ana Golden) A person suspected of a series of carjackings in the Rosslyn area was wounded in a shooting involving a Metro Transit Police officer, police said Friday. (WTOP/Ana Golden) Police in Arlington, Virginia, said they are looking to talk to occupants of a Jeep Cherokee who were victims of a botched carjacking attempt earlier this month where the suspect was shot by police.

On July 5, investigators say that a Metro Transit police officer shot 30-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson-Crestwell after he attempted to carjack two different vehicles, including the Jeep, in Rosslyn.

Arlington County police say they want to talk to the owners of a dark colored Jeep Cherokee that may have Maryland license plates, according to a news release.

Police said, before being caught, Johnson-Crestwell entered the occupied Jeep “at Fort Myer Drive and 19th Street N. and the vehicle continued to drive before the suspect exited.”

At this time, a Metro Transit officer attempted to stop Johnson-Crestwell, pepper spraying him as he began to run away, police said.

After a foot chase, Johnson-Crestwell then hopped into an unoccupied trash truck located around the intersection of 19th Street N. and N. Kent Street. Police said a Metro Transit officer commanded him to exit the trash truck, but he refused. It was at that time the officer shot the suspect, according to police.

Johnson-Crestwell was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said they want to talk to the owners of the Jeep as part of their investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington County police at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.