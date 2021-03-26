CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland extends health insurance enrollment period

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 3:36 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland is extending the state’s health insurance special enrollment period until the middle of August.

Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced Friday that uninsured state residents will have the chance to enroll in health coverage until Aug. 15.

This deadline aligns with the federal special enrollment period extension announced by President Joe Biden for those 35 states that use the federally-run health insurance marketplace.

Hogan says his administration remains committed to ensuring Marylanders have access to the resources they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

