Arlington National Cemetery limits Memorial Day weekend visitors to family pass holders

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia will only open to family pass holders during Memorial Day weekend, and visitors will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Charles “Ray” Alexander Jr., the cemetery’s superintendent, said in a statement the cemetery is “expecting several thousand family pass holders to visit their loved ones graves this Memorial Day weekend.”

“Protecting the health of our employees, service members, contractors and our visitors is paramount,” he said.

While some states begin to reopen, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order delaying parts of Northern Virginia’s reopening until May 29. Arlington County was included in the order.

To ensure guests can visit graves safely, security will ask for proof of face coverings at all entrances. Face coverings will also be required in bathrooms and at all other times when visitors aren’t able to be at least 6 feet from others.

A virtual visitation program will be available online throughout the weekend, the cemetery said in a news release.

The Memorial Avenue gate at the cemetery’s main entrance will be the lone entrance point for visitors. It will open at 8 a.m., and all family members will be required to leave by 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Additional information can be found on the cemetery’s website.

