Loudoun County superintendent grilled on school policies by Congress

Superintendent Aaron Spence faced pointed questions from Republican lawmakers about policies covering transgender students.

Loudoun County, Va. Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence, left, testifies during a House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on parental rights and school content policies, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf/Kevin Wolf) Loudoun County, Va. Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence, left, testifies during a House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on parental rights and school content policies, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf/Kevin Wolf) For all the latest developments in Congress, follow WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller at Today on the Hill.

Loudoun County Superintendent Aaron Spence faced pointed questions from Republican lawmakers about school system policies during a congressional hearing Wednesday, including an incident with a transgender student.

Spence was one of three administrators from different school systems who testified before the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Republicans made it clear in their comments and questions that they are skeptical of school systems that have developed special policies covering transgender students.

“If I was a parent in either of those districts, with these students, I’d consider suing for child abuse and neglect,” GOP Rep. and committee chair Tim Walberg, of Michigan, said of Loudoun County and Chicago public schools.

Democrats on the panel pushed back, arguing that Republicans are trying to distract from more profound issues affecting public schools, and major cuts to the U.S. Department of Education.

“It is irresponsible and shortsighted to leave states and localities to fend for themselves, especially when many school jurisdictions are already strapped for resources and funding,” said Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, the committee’s ranking Democrat.

Spence was pressed by GOP lawmakers about several issues, including an incident last year at Stone Bridge High School, in which a transgender student allegedly took a video of other students in the boys’ locker room.

The incident led to a legal battle, as well as a U.S. Education Department investigation.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican who represents Florida’s 6th District, fired a series of questions at Spence.

“Why did the girl pretending to be a boy, who filmed the boys in their restroom, why was there no discipline for that student?” Fine asked.

“What you’ve stated is factually inaccurate,” Spence said.

Fine told Spence and the other school administrators who testified that he was glad the Florida school systems don’t put up with the “garbage” that they do.

Spence took issue with assertions from Fine and other Republicans that his school system isn’t applying common sense policies.

“We have very clear policies that would prevent filming students in our bathrooms,” Spence said.

Spence also said he and school officials take all issues raised by students and parents very seriously.

“As the superintendent it’s my job to ensure that we follow federal law, state law and locally adopted school work policies,” Spence said. “And we work with our students and with our families to do that.”

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