Md. COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-week low as state begins emerging from lockdown

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland reached a three-week low on Sunday, according to the Maryland Health Department’s data.

Gov. Larry Hogan has used the hospitalization rate as one of the key metrics in determining the state’s readiness to reopen. Much of Maryland went into Phase One of the governor’s recovery plan on Friday, May 15, though some counties opted to remain on lock down while others opened with stricter regulations than those put forth by the governor.

COVID Hospitalizations in Maryland now at their lowest level in three weeks. https://t.co/Dz4f8MAsva pic.twitter.com/hcsgrQyyoo — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 17, 2020

The number of people hospitalized on Sunday was at a three-week low, with 40 fewer patients hospitalized from the day before and 36 fewer patients in intensive care.

The state has seen over 38,000 cases of the virus since testing began, and almost 2,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Number of confirmed cases: 38,804 (+836)

COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 1,992 (+35)

Currently hospitalized: 1,460 (-40)

Recoveries: 2,816 (+10)

Total number of tests: 194,926 (+4,751)

