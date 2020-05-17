Weekly ‘Eavesdrop on Club Quarantine Jam Session’ brings joy to a Capitol Hill neighborhood

Frederic Yonnet, an internationally known harmonica player who calls D.C. home, just happens to put on a jam session from a third-floor apartment in Capitol Hill each Sunday afternoon while his gigs are canceled.

If you happen to be in the area of 9th and Constitution NE on Sunday afternoons, you may hear some impressive music coming from the third floor of one of the buildings.

What you’re hearing is Frédéric Yonnet’s weekly Eavesdrop on Club Quarantine Jam Session.

Yonnet, originally from France, is a highly acclaimed harmonica player who has performed with Prince, Stevie Wonder and many others. He and his band, The Band With No Name, were preparing to go on tour when the pandemic hit.

It happened that Yonnet had a home under renovation in Capitol Hill, and open space was the perfect venue to set up socially-distanced musical spaces where the band could perform together, yet apart.

With sheets of plastic separating each musician from the next and face masks all around, they play for two hours every Sunday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m.

The windows of the house are open for the well-spaced audience outside on the sidewalks and stoops below, and live streams are broadcast on a number of social media platforms so the session can be enjoyed at home.

