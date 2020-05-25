Arlington County holds free COVID-19 testing Tuesday

Arlington County in Virginia is holding a free COVID-19 testing Tuesday. It will be at the Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center at 4200 S Four Mile Run Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Hosting testing in this location is a conscious effort to concentrate resources in an area easily reachable to those residents who may not otherwise be able to access testing and information,” said Dr. Reuben Varghese, Arlington County public health director, in a statement.

The testing is sponsored by the commonwealth and will feature both a drive-thru and a walk-up.

No ID is required to get tested, and you do not need to show symptoms of COVID-19, have an appointment or a doctor’s note. On-site translation will be available.

Those who would like to get a test should wear a face covering when coming to the test location. Pedestrians should go in through the Tucker Field (ballpark) entrance. If using the drive-thru test, enter at eastbound Four Mile Run Drive near George Mason Drive.

The following roads may experience congestion:

Four Mile Run Drive, between Columbia Pike and Walter Reed Drive, will have heavy traffic congestion.

Right lane of Four Run Mile Drive, between George Mason Drive and Walter Reed Drive, will be closed.

Northbound George Mason Drive near the intersection of Four Mile Run Drive will have intermittent lane closures.

Southbound George Mason Drive, access to eastbound Four Mile Run Drive will be restricted.

Law enforcement may also implement some short-term road closures in the area, and parking will be restricted. Drivers should keep an eye on temporary “No Parking” signs, as illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed.

Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center will not permit anyone onto the property for testing before 8:30 a.m., and the surrounding parks will be closed to all activities. There will be no public access outside those receiving testing.

The test is for COVID-19, not the antibody test.

In recent days, free testing in Loudoun and Fairfax counties reached capacity hours before the scheduled end time.

Below is the location of the Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center.

