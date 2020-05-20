Long lines for free Loudoun County drive-thru COVID-19 tests

With dozens of cars in line, Loudoun County, Virginia, began free, drive-thru coronavirus testing 9 a.m. Wednesday at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park.

Anyone is eligible to receive the swab test, which ascertains whether a person actively has COVID-19 — unlike the blood test, which gauges whether a person is immune to the virus.

By 8 a.m., an hour before testing began, several dozen cars were in line in the parking lot off Crosstrail Boulevard, which snakes past the new Loudoun United stadium. Sheriff’s deputies are in place to control traffic, if needed.

Cars are being funneled into one of five testing lanes. With volunteers assisting and handing out information about COVID-19 in English and Spanish, each lane leads to a white tent, where the driver, and any passengers, are tested.

“Take your mask down, honey, so I can swab your nostrils,” a lab worker instructed one of the early drivers to be tested. When the lab worker said, “That’s it,” she packaged the test swabs as the next car pulled under the tent.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Dr. David Goodfriend, the county health director, said the contractor will have at least 1,000 test kits on hand. A county spokesman later said the contractor has more than 2,000 tests on-site.

The same contractor, Mako Medical, conducted testing Monday and Tuesday in Prince William County, where some people had to be turned away. Loudoun testing is scheduled to run until 6 p.m.

Goodfriend said getting in line early would improve your chances of being tested at the Bolen site, to lessen the possibility of running out of tests or time to administer them.

People wanting to get tested should enter Bolen Park from Crosstrail Boulevard onto Loudoun United Drive.

Everyone will be asked their name, date of birth, address, phone number and symptoms, if they have any.

After providing the nasal or oral swab, people will be directed toward the exit. Test results will be available within a week.

Collection of the specimens and processing of them is being done by Mako personnel. The company, which has a contract with the Virginia Department of Health, provides the tests to the state, and in turn, to the counties, which provide the location and security for their particular testing event.

This weekend, the Fairfax County Health Department is hosting two events in Falls Church — Saturday, at Annandale High School, and Sunday, at Bailey’s Elementary School, in Falls Church. Both events run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In context, the drive-thru testing events provide jurisdictions a chance to offer residents a test if they don’t have a doctor or insurance.

Far more people with symptoms continue to receive tests when ordered by their physicians.