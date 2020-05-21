CVS rolling out 17 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland

People will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at more than a dozen CVS Pharmacy drive-through locations across Maryland starting Friday.

People will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at more than a dozen CVS Pharmacy drive-through locations across Maryland, according to the health retailer and Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday.

The 17 CVS testing sites in Maryland — including locations in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties — are set to open Friday and are part of a nationwide rollout of 350 testing locations across 14 states, the company said.

By the end of the month, CVS aims to expand to 1,000 test sites nationwide.

The CVS sites will offer self-swab tests. Visitors to the drive-through will administer their own tests in their car, while a CVS Pharmacy employee observes to make sure the test is done properly, the company said in a release.

Patients can’t just show up at the sites. They must register in advance at CVS.com starting Friday to schedule an appointment at one of the drive-through sites.

CVS said the tests will be processed by third-party labs, and results will be available in about three days.

The announcement comes just days after Hogan issued an order allowing some 1,200 pharmacists across the state to order and administer COVID-19 tests.

“Following our announcement that Maryland has reached a critical milestone in its long-term COVID-19 testing strategy by dramatically expanding the availability of testing for residents, these new, additional sites are another important step to further increase testing access for communities across Maryland,” Hogan said in a statement.

On Thursday, appointment-free drive-through testing run by state health officials kicked off at Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County. However, by 11:30 a.m. — just 30 minutes after opening — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the site had reached capacity. Overall, the site was set to deliver 1,000 tests.

The Timonium testing site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Similar drive-through testing sites at repurposed VEIP stations in Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County open later this week and early next week.

Anne Arundel County

CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, MD 21076

CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146

Baltimore City

CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237

CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin St., Baltimore, MD 21223

Carroll County

CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Charles County

CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, MD 20695

Frederick County

CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Ave., New Market, MD 21774

Howard County

CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Blvd., Fulton, MD 20759

Montgomery County

CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814

CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Prince George’s County

CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784

CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Worcester County

CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842