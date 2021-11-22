THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in Anne Arundel Co.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 11:10 AM

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said a woman walking on Crain Highway in Gambrills was struck and killed by a dump truck early Monday.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Channing Danielle Jeffries, of Odenton, Maryland, was in the travel portion of northbound Crain Highway/Route 3 at St. Stephens Church Road when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m., police said.

Police said Jeffries was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and, at this point, they believe the primary cause is “pedestrian error.”

They are continuing to investigate the crash.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash:

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

