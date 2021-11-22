Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in Anne Arundel Co.

Police in Anne Arundel County said a woman walking on Crain Highway in Gambrills was hit and killed by a dump truck early Monday.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Channing Danielle Jeffries, of Odenton, Maryland, was in the travel portion of northbound Crain Highway/Route 3 at St. Stephens Church Road when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m., police said.

Police said Jeffries was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and, at this point, they believe the primary cause is “pedestrian error.”

They are continuing to investigate the crash.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash: