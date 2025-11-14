Rabies alert issued by Alexandria Health Department after fox tests positive

Alexandria health officials are warning residents of the Rosemont area to stay cautious after a fox encountered a dog and a person in separate incidents.

The fox “came into contact” with other on Nov. 9; but it is unclear if either the dog or person was bit or hurt.

Health officials are urging anyone that may have been exposed to the fox to contact them.

“In this case, an exposure to a rabid fox means that a person or animal is either scratched or bitten by a fox,” Eve Elliott, spokesperson for the Alexandria Health Department, told WTOP.

The health department offered few other details.

Elliott said the fox was “put down” and tested positive for rabies, a viral disease that’s spread through saliva due to a bite or scratch from an infected animal.

The dog’s owners and the person have been contacted by the health department, Elliott said, “and we’re taking any safe next steps to make sure that they don’t get sick.”

Elliott said rabies is endemic to Virginia: “It’s not tremendously uncommon that we have these rabies exposures in Virginia.”

In August, a rabid fox came into contact with a cat in the Rosemont/Del Ray area of Alexandria.

“That’s why it’s so, so important that you are keeping your dogs and cats up to date on their vaccines. That way, in case there is an exposure to a rabid animal, your dogs and your cats are safe,” she said.

Rabies symptoms in animals can include sudden aggression, drooling or foaming at the mouth or an unsteady gait. Elliot reminded people not to feed or approach stray or wild animals and keep pets on leash when in public.

Elliott said if you see animals who seem to have any of those symptoms, you should call animal control immediately.

If you are worried that you or a family member may have been exposed to rabies, Elliott said you should contact your local health department.

