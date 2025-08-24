Fox tests positive for rabies in Alexandria

Health officials in Alexandria, Virginia, have issued a rabies alert after a fox in the Del Ray–Rosemont area tested positive for the virus.

The fox apparently had contact with a domestic cat near a home Tuesday. The Alexandria Health Department said the fox is now dead.

The health department said it is working with the cat’s owner on “safe next steps,” but there is “an increased risk of rabies exposures in the community,” according to a news release.

The health department is urging residents not to approach wild or stray animals, and to make sure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Rabies can be deadly, and is easily spread through bites or scratches, the health department said.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include aggression, excessive drooling, and odd behavior, according to the news release.

Anyone who has seen animals having symptoms of rabies is asked to call Alexandria Animal Control at 703-746-4444. If you or your family members were exposed, contact the Alexandria Health Department at 703-746-4910 during their business hours.

The City of Alexandria’s website has more information on how to protect yourself from rabies.

