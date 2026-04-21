Sandy Marks claims victory in Alexandria City Council election

Voters in the City of Alexandria elected Marks, who served two terms as chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee, to the city council. She will serve on the council through Dec. 31, 2027.

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Voters in the City of Alexandria are not just casting their ballots for Virginia’s redistricting referendum, they’re also electing a new member of their city council.

Three candidates are running for the seat vacated by R. Kirk McPike, who resigned in January to run for the House of Delegates for District 5 — part of special elections in the Commonwealth triggered by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s appointments to her new administration.

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Sandy Marks is the Democratic candidate for at-large member of the council. Marks served two terms as the Alexandria Democratic Committee chair. Virginia Public Access Project, a nonprofit that reports the “financial aspects of politics,” showed that Marks has raised a little more than $53,000.

As of 8:30 p.m. the City of Alexandria reported Marks receiving over 53% of the vote.

By 9 p.m., unofficial results showing all 32 precincts have been tallied and election night was complete with Marks taking the win.

Marks claimed victory at an election night watch party in Del Ray, according to reporting from ALXNow.

Frank Fannon ran as an independent and was the Republican member of the city council from 2009 to 2012. Fannon raised almost $85,000 for his campaign, VPAP reported.

Alison O’Connell was the other independent candidate. She served on the city’s Commission on Persons with Disabilities and the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee. O’Connell raised about $4,500, according to VPAP.

The winner will serve on the council through Dec. 31, 2027.

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