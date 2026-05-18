Officers fatally shoot man who killed woman inside Alexandria apartment, police say

Alexandria police Chief Tarrick McGuire said officers responded to a call of a woman shot in an apartment along Canterbury Square at around 4 a.m.

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Officers fatally shot a man after police say he shot and killed a woman inside an Alexandria, Virginia, apartment early Monday morning.

Alexandria police Chief Tarrick McGuire said officers responded to a call of a woman shot in an apartment along Canterbury Square at around 4 a.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found the man down a hallway, barricaded in a room. McGuire said they believed the woman who was shot was inside the room where he was barricaded.

The officers began issuing “verbal commands” to the suspect, telling him to put his hands up, but he refused to comply, McGuire said.

As they continued to engage the suspect, McGuire said the man came out from the barricade.

“The suspect then emerged, running full speed at the officers, charging at them, and there were two service weapons that were fired by our officers,” McGuire said.

After shooting the man, officers gave him life-saving measures while putting him into custody. Police found a woman who had been shot multiple times inside the bedroom where the man had previously barricaded.

The man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not reveal their identities.

McGuire would not say whether the man was armed or if any weapons were found.

Both officers who fired shots are on administrative leave while an investigation continues. McGuire said that both officers have over seven years of service.

McGuire said the department plans on sharing the body-worn camera footage from the scene “within a reasonable time period.”

Below is a map showing where the incident occurred.

WTOP’s Abigail Stuckrath contributed to this report.

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