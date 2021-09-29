Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Alexandria council votes to increase eviction prevention resources amid COVID-19

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 3:56 PM

The Alexandria City Council unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday that increases resources available to people at risk of eviction.

The council said in a statement that the plan will fund $457,000 for eviction prevention in response to the housing crisis contributed to by COVID-19.

The resources include two service navigator and two housing relocator positions, storage assistance for household belongings and legal services.

In the council’s statement, Mayor Justin Wilson called the consequences of eviction far-reaching.

“The likelihood of experiencing homelessness increases, mental and physical health are diminished and the potential for obtaining employment decreases,” Wilson said.

The council said in the statement that eviction disproportionately affects people of color, and instability from eviction negatively affects children’s educational development and well-being.

The move to increase funding furthers work by Alexandria’s Eviction Prevention Task Force, established in 2020 during the pandemic “to coordinate among community partners and have a holistic approach to eviction prevention by hearing from those working directly with individuals who are at risk.”

For help with past-due rent, go to the eviction prevention program’s website.

