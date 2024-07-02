2 additional dogs reported to have died after stay at Virginia PetSmart hotel already under investigation

Two additional dogs have died after stays at the same Virginia PetSmart boarding facility where a pet died a few weeks ago, according to animal investigators.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria said two dogs that stayed at the Potomac Yard PetSmart in June died just days apart. The two dogs experienced illnesses and died within a week of being boarded at the “PetsHotel,” the animal rescue organization said.

The pet owners came forward as the PetsHotel was already under investigation for the death of an Aussiedoodle. That complaint was filed on July 1.

All three dogs boarded at the PetsHotel during the same time frame, the animal welfare group said.

Animal investigators said the Aussiedoodle’s body is currently undergoing an autopsy, but the two pet owners that recently came forward both had their dogs cremated.

Since the first owner’s report, the animal services team has been visiting and inspecting the PetsHotel every two days.

PetSmart has been cooperating with the investigation and animal investigators have been interviewing employees about the incidents. The animal investigators have also requested several records from the PetSmart location.

PetSmart told WTOP’s news partner 7News in a statement that the death of the dogs may be due to underlying health conditions unrelated to the dogs’ stay at PetSmart.

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is urging pet owners to do “extensive research” when choosing an animal boarding facility. The group has shared a list of factors to consider, including the caretaker-to-animal ratio and how often kennels are cleaned.

“It is important to mention that animal boarding facilities, unlike animal shelters, are not subject to annual inspections by a state agency, and instead are only subject to inspection if a complaint is filed,” the organization said.

This is the first complaint the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria said it has investigated at the Potomac Yard PetSmart location.

