Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Police: DC man fatally…

Police: DC man fatally shot Maryland man at Northern Virginia gym, then himself

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 1, 2024, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The shooting happened at the Onelife Fitness, at 305 Hooffs Run Drive on June 29, 2024. (Courtesy Alexandria police)

A D.C. man shot and killed a Maryland man at a gym in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself, police say.

On Monday, Alexandria police identified the suspected shooter as Charles Hewitt, 30, of D.C. and the other man who was shot as Joshua Wilcox, 29, of Maryland.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Saturday at the Onelife Fitness, at 305 Hooff’s Run Drive, just off Eisenhower Avenue.

When police arrived, they found both men with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where they died.

There were about 60 people inside the gym at the time of the shooting.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death, police said.

OneLife Fitness said neither man was an employee of the gym, according to The Associated Press.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Whelan at 703-746-6228.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

jmoore@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up