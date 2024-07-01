Police: DC man fatally shot Maryland man at Northern Virginia gym, then himself

A D.C. man shot and killed a Maryland man at a gym in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself, police say.

The shooting happened at the Onelife Fitness, at 305 Hooffs Run Drive on June 29, 2024. (Courtesy Alexandria police)

On Monday, Alexandria police identified the suspected shooter as Charles Hewitt, 30, of D.C. and the other man who was shot as Joshua Wilcox, 29, of Maryland.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Saturday at the Onelife Fitness, at 305 Hooff’s Run Drive, just off Eisenhower Avenue.

When police arrived, they found both men with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where they died.

There were about 60 people inside the gym at the time of the shooting.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death, police said.

OneLife Fitness said neither man was an employee of the gym, according to The Associated Press.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Whelan at 703-746-6228.

