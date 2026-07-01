America 250: Technology and the future of American medicine

From digital imaging to telehealth, technology is transforming healthcare in ways that are changing how Americans receive medical and dental care.

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WTOP's Acacia James reports on how technology is transforming healthcare in ways that are changing how Americans receive medical and dental care.

Few forces have transformed American healthcare as dramatically as technology over the past century. Innovations like diagnostic imaging and artificial intelligence have completely reshaped how diseases are prevented, detected and treated.

Procedures that were previously invasive and required lengthy hospital stays, or weeks of waiting, can often be accomplished quicker and more accurately. Evolution in technology is not only changing medicine but also dentistry, public health and the overall patient experience.

Oral healthcare is one example of where technological advancement has been seen, as modern dentistry looks very different than it did even just a few decades ago. Digital imaging, which allows dentists to capture highly detailed images while reducing radiation exposure, has largely replaced traditional film X-rays in many practices.

Advances in 3D printing have also transformed dental care, allowing dental professionals to create custom crowns, bridges, dentures and orthodontic appliances with more speed and precision.

Additionally, dental implants have become an increasingly common solution for replacing missing teeth. Improvements in implant materials, imaging and computer-guided placement techniques have helped make procedures more predictable and successful.

Technology’s impact on healthcare became even more apparent during the pandemic, as patients continued to seek medical care while also avoiding in-person contact. This led to the emergence of telehealth as a critical tool, with virtual appointments allowing physicians, specialists, therapists and other healthcare professionals to continue treating patients.

While telemedicine existed before the pandemic, its use expanded rapidly during the public health emergency and has remained a significant part of healthcare today. Today, telehealth offers more flexibility, particularly for patients in rural communities and individuals with mobility challenges.

More recently, artificial intelligence has emerged as another force in healthcare innovation. AI-powered systems can analyze vast amounts of medical data, assist clinicians in identifying patterns, support diagnostic decision-making and help researchers accelerate the development of new treatments. In dentistry, AI tools are also increasingly being used to identify cavities, bone loss and other oral health concerns from digital images.

Leaders have also recognized the potential of artificial intelligence. In 2024, then-President Joe Biden’s administration’s White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research directed agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Science Foundation, to examine how artificial intelligence could help address long-standing gaps in women’s health research.

The initiative also aimed to explore whether advanced technologies could improve data collection, identify overlooked health trends and support more equitable medical research and care.

As America looks toward the future, technology is expected to remain a driving force in the healthcare field. While challenges surrounding access, privacy and implementation exist, these advancements have expanded possibilities for both patients and providers.

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