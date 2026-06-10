America 250: Pediatric oral health and why baby teeth matter

A child’s first tooth may seem like a small milestone, but dentists say it marks the start of lifelong oral health. Tooth decay is the most common chronic infectious disease among children — and one of the most preventable. Experts stress that early habits, from wiping gums before teeth erupt to brushing twice a day, can shape a child’s health well into adulthood.

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For many parents, a child’s first tooth is a milestone marked with joy and excitement, but pediatric dentists say that the first tiny tooth represents something much bigger: the beginning of a lifelong relationship with health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tooth decay is the leading chronic infectious disease among children, but it’s also one of the most preventable.

A common misconception about children’s oral health is that baby teeth are not important because they eventually fall out, or that children do not need to visit a dentist until they begin school. However, there have been efforts over time to dispel these myths and emphasize the importance of early dental care.

The American Dental Association officially recognized pediatric dentistry as its own specialty in the 1940s, which led to an increase in children seeing a dentist each year. By the 1990s, the ADA pushed for kids to receive comprehensive dental care before they turn one.

“The enamel — that white surface of baby teeth — is really thinner than adult teeth. So, once cavities start to affect a child’s mouth, they get bad fast,” Dr. Patty Braun, a professor of pediatrics and public health at the University of Colorado said.

Dr. Braun says the journey of prevention has a lasting impact on more than just teeth.

“Baby teeth are really important for helping a child develop language skills, getting proper nutrition for their whole mouth and tongue development for how their mouth is structured and how they sleep,” Dr. Braun said. “We know that cavities are the most common infection in kids and largely preventable, and we want to prevent cavities so that not only that young child with those baby teeth benefits, but it helps their whole future, their whole life.”

Long before a baby’s first tooth appears — usually around six months of age — experts recommend establishing oral hygiene routines to support lifelong dental health.

“So that means brushing their tongue and wiping down their gums, even before the teeth erupt, and when you first see that baby tooth erupting, get in the habit of brushing them with a soft brush, morning and night,” Dr. Braun said.

The importance of these early years extends far beyond childhood. The habits children develop such as brushing twice daily, limiting sugary drinks and receiving regular dental care, often follow them into adulthood.

“So imagine if all parents looked at their child’s mouth, got into healthy habits of getting their child’s teeth brushed and helping them not eat sugary foods — that’s going to reduce dental decay in this country’s future, and that’s a great thing,” Dr. Braun said.

As America nears its 250th anniversary, the story of children’s oral health shows that protecting the next generation requires more than medical advances — it relies on consistent, everyday prevention.

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