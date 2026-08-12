Metro union calls for policy reversal involving fare announcement on buses following recent assault 

Metro employees and union leaders stood outside the Silver Spring Metro station for the protest.

Metro employees and the union representing transit workers met Wednesday to call for ending the practice of bus drivers quoting the fare for riders after a video circulated on social media of a driver being assaulted.

“For the last 10 years, we haven’t been quoting the fare because the GM, even before Randy, knew that quoting the fare increased operators’ assault,” ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson said.

Metro employees and union leaders stood outside the Silver Spring Metro station for the protest.

Jackson is calling on Metro to reverse the protocol requiring bus drivers to announce the cost of a trip before every ride, which was implemented in May.

“They’re going to have these operators risk their lives,” he said.

The protest comes after a bus driver was repeatedly punched by a rider. The assault was captured on video that Jackson said has gone viral.

“The guy got up on the bus. The operator said the fare is $2.25,” he said. “Physically, I think he’s doing a little better. Mentally, I mean, it went viral.”

“Safety is our core value. We care deeply about our staff and customers, and that will never change. We remain focused on providing a safe system for all in collaboration with our partners,” a Metro spokesperson said on X.

Metro also said it requested approval from the D.C. Council in June 2025 to allow special police officers on buses, and they say the union lobbied against the safety enhancement.

The union responded by saying that it’s a “redirection,” adding they can’t find any evidence to support those claims.

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