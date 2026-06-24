America 250: The American weight loss journey

America’s approach to weight management evolved from community-based programs and fitness crazes to modern medical treatments like GLP-1 medications.

Jane Fonda jogs in place as she joins an early morning exercise class at her Jane Fonda Workout Studio in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 15, 1983. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) AP Photo/Reed Saxon Novo Nordisk factory in Chartres, France, shows medicines (injection solution and injection pen for Ozempic, Wegovy, etc.) (Photo by Eliot Blondet/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images) Photo by Eliot Blondet/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images Participants run and compete in the ARI Oxbow Adventure Trek and 5K race at the Oxbow Nature Conservancy in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on June 6, 2026. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via AP) Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via AP Semaglutide (GLP-1) weight-loss drug Wegovy. Drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy may be able to help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, a new study suggests. (Press Association via AP images) Press Association via AP images This image shows the logo of WeightWatchers on a mobile phone, and the company’s website, in New York, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) AP Photo/Richard Drew ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Delta Dental Federal Government Program is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

Before the rise of modern diet programs and fitness culture, maintaining a healthy weight was rarely considered a widespread public health challenge in America. However, over the past several decades, increasing rates of obesity have shifted weight management into one of the country’s most significant health challenges.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the obesity epidemic began to emerge between 1976 and 1980 and steadily climbed throughout the decades. Over time, this increase eventually led to new approaches to diet, exercise and medical treatment.

The impacts of obesity go far beyond just the number on the scale. Research shows that excess weight has been linked to a higher risk of chronic diseases — including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and certain cancers.

As obesity rates grew in the nation, so did concern among medical professionals about the long-term impact on overall health and well-being.

Researchers increasingly found that obesity contributes to chronic inflammation throughout the body — which plays a role in many of these diseases. Inflammation can also have negative impacts on your oral health, with studies showing that obesity is associated with an increased risk of periodontal, or gum disease.

Additionally, chronic inflammation can weaken the body’s ability to fight infection, allowing harmful bacteria to damage gum tissue and supporting bone.

Structured weight loss programs

As Americans searched for ways to lose weight, structured programs began gaining popularity. One of the most influential was Weight Watchers, founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch in Queens, New York.

The program introduced a community-based approach to weight loss, emphasizing accountability, portion control and long-term lifestyle changes rather than crash dieting.

Fitness booms: aerobics, jogging, at-home VHS workouts

The following decades saw the rise of several major fitness booms. In the 1970s, jogging emerged as a national phenomenon as running became an accessible form of exercise for people of all ages.

In the 1980s, aerobics gained popularity, fueled by fitness instructors and workout celebrities who encouraged Americans to get moving. By the late 20th century, at-home VHS workout tapes made exercise available in living rooms across the country, allowing people to follow guided fitness routines without ever stepping inside a gym.

The rise of GLP 1s

Today, the nation’s weight loss journey has entered a new chapter with the rise of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound. These medications were primarily designed to help manage diabetes, but they have been proven to be highly effective at promoting weight loss by regulating appetite and blood sugar levels.

Studies have also shown that GLP-1 therapies may help improve other health conditions associated with obesity, including cardiovascular disease and sleep apnea disorders.

Although GLP-1 medications have historically been costly, lower-priced alternatives and policy initiatives have improved access for many patients.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced the launch of TrumpRx, a website aimed at helping patients buy prescription drugs directly at a discounted rate.

From Weight Watchers and jogging clubs to aerobics classes and modern medications, America’s weight loss journey reflects a broader understanding that maintaining a healthy weight can benefit nearly every aspect of health.

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