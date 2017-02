If you're worried that your cooking may leave your special someone less than impressed, consider visiting one of these romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day.

Nick Stefanelli opened Masseria across from the main hall at Union Market a year and a half ago. Since then, the Italian restaurant has become a favorite of local diners, critics and even former first lady Michelle Obama. Fire pits, candles and strung lights set the outdoor dining patio aglow. Inside, bartenders concoct cocktails to keep you warm from the inside, out. (Photo credit: Scott Suchman)

WASHINGTON — If you’re worried that your cooking may leave your special someone less than impressed, consider visiting one of these romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day.

Don’t worry: Romantic doesn’t always mean expensive. Some of these restaurants landed on the list for their intimate and cozy ambiance.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.