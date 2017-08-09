501.5
Catch cool deals at hot restaurants during Summer Restaurant Week

By Rachel Nania | @rnania August 9, 2017
WASHINGTON — D.C. is the best restaurant city in America, and if you’ve been meaning to find out what makes the District so delicious, now is your chance.

Summer Restaurant Week starts Monday, Aug. 14 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20, and this year, 250 restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating.

Throughout the week, local eateries will offer multicourse menus for $35 for dinner and $22 for lunch and brunch.

However, the deal isn’t just a win for diners.

I-Shi Patterson, operations manager for the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, says the event helps restaurants too.

“Lots of people in the area are on vacation and maybe tourism isn’t as high in August because typically it’s so hot around here. So over the years, we’ve managed to really work in Restaurant Week during a time when restaurants can maybe feel the pinch to give them an extra revenue boost to lead into the next season,” Patterson explained.

Here are some of the can’t-miss dining spots and menus for this summer’s Restaurant Week. Landing reservations at some of the top restaurants can get competitive, so plan accordingly.

While RAMW’s Restaurant Week is the largest in the area, it isn’t the only one. Alexandria’s Summer Restaurant Week runs Aug. 18-27, and Bethesda Restaurant Week is Aug. 11-19.

