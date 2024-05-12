MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Family displaced in Montgomery Co. after house struck by lightning

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 12, 2024, 4:11 PM

Poolesville, Maryland home that was struck by lightning
A family in Poolesville, Maryland, was displaced after their house was struck by lightning on Saturday night. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
A family was displaced in Montgomery County, Maryland, after officials say their house was struck by lightning on Saturday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said first responders arrived at a residence in the 19600 block of Westerly Avenue in Poolesville around 11:30 p.m. to find the house in flames.

Someone in the home first noticed the fire when they saw smoke coming from the basement, “after a lightning strike,” fire officials said.

According to MCFR spokesman Pete Piringer, the origin of the fire was in the laundry room.

Everyone in the home was able to flee the house safely and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

Piringer said damage to the home, including the structure and personal property, has been estimated at about $1 million.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said about 65 firefighters responded to the fire during Saturday night’s thunderstorm.

