WASHINGTON — Many local bars and restaurants will stay closed or offer limited service Thursday in support of a protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The protest, which is being called a “Day Without Immigrants,” is being organized in D.C. and other cities, including Austin, Boston, Des Moines, Houston, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, New York and Philadelphia.

Here’s a list of what some businesses are doing on the day:

Renowned chef José Andrés: Restaurants Jaleo , Oyamel and Zaytinya are closed.

, and are closed. Sweetgreen : 18 of its DC-area locations are closed.

: 18 of its DC-area locations are closed. Busboys and Poets : All locations are closed.

: All locations are closed. Jetties : Downtown location stays open; all other locations are closed.

: Downtown location stays open; all other locations are closed. Surfside : Both locations are closed.

: Both locations are closed. Boundary Stone : Owners will work in the kitchen in the evening while kitchen staffers get a paid day off.

: Owners will work in the kitchen in the evening while kitchen staffers get a paid day off. Circa Bistro : All locations are closed.

: All locations are closed. Hank’s Oyster Bar and Hank’s Pasta Bar : All locations are closed.

and : All locations are closed. Brookland Pint , Meridian Pint and Smoke & Barrel : Bars stay open, but kitchens are closed. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food.

, and : Bars stay open, but kitchens are closed. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food. Pizzeria Paradiso : Georgetown and Alexandria locations are closed.

: Georgetown and Alexandria locations are closed. TaKorean : All locations are closed.

: All locations are closed. Toki Underground: Closed.

The aim of the shutdown or limiting of services is to show the president how important immigrants are to the country’s economy.

Fliers circulating online urge immigrants not to go to work or school, or if they’re a business owner, to close their shops for the day.

