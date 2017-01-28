3:30 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Charles County, MD News

Police: Son arrested following father’s death in Charles Co.

By Teta Alim January 28, 2017 2:06 pm 01/28/2017 02:06pm
WASHINGTON — A 66-year-old man was found dead in his Waldorf, Maryland, home Friday and police have named his 22-year-old son as a suspect, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When officers entered a house in the 5400 block of Topsmelt Court around 5 p.m. for a welfare check, they found Carlton Bell Sr. dead with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

Earlier in the day, the victim and his son, Carlton Bell Jr., had gotten into an argument. Police said that’s when the son attacked his dad inside the house and caused severe injuries.

Police said Carlton Bell Jr.  drove off and got into a single-vehicle crash near Route 301 and Mitchell Road. Police said he then ran off but was taken into custody by police.

Carlton Bell Jr. was flown to the  hospital for injuries he suffered during the crash. Police said they have an arrest warrant for him in connection to his father’s death. Police said he will be charged with first-degree murder after he’s released from the hospital.

Topics:
charles county sheriff’s office Charles County, MD News death killed Latest News Local News Maryland News waldorf
Charles County, MD News