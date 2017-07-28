Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.
Beer of the Week: Cascade Tangerine Dream
Quick facts on the Cascade Tangerine Dream
Brewery: Cascade Brewing, Portland, Oregon
ABV: 10.3 percent
Brewery’s description of the beer: A blend of quad and blond ales aged in bourbon and wine barrels for up to 18 months with tangerine zest, mandarin zest, apricots and vanilla beans. Rich and complex, Tangerine Dream captures flavors of fresh tangerines, bourbon, vanilla and toasted malts.
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Hearty grilled meats such as steaks and lamb chops; grilled salmon and charred octopus; Cubano sandwiches, barbecued chicken
