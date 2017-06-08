Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.
Beer of the Week: Arizona Wilderness Picacho Pecan Pie Brown Ale
Quick facts on the Arizona Wilderness Picacho Pecan Pie Brown Ale
Brewery: Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., Gilbert, Arizona
Description: Dessert in a glass! This week’s pick is a brown ale brewed with whole pecan pies and dry-hopped with local Arizona (Picacho) pecans and vanilla beans.
ABV: 6.6 percent
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts and breakfast items (French toast, pancake, doughnuts), pepper-encrusted bacon, gooey grilled cheese, chicken salad (with nuts) sandwiches, simply-grilled fish.
Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.