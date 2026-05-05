Jewish holiday Lag BaOmer lights up Israel with bonfires and song, in photos

JERUSALEM (AP) — Lag BaOmer is a festive day in the Jewish calendar that brings communities together in celebration and…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Lag BaOmer is a festive day in the Jewish calendar that brings communities together in celebration and shared tradition. It falls on the 33rd day of a 49-day period between Passover and Shavuot, and marks a pause during a period of mourning. Across Israel, the holiday is most visible through bonfires that light up the night, as families and friends gather outdoors to sing, share food, and spend time together.

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