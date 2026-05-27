Israel’s military tells residents across southern Lebanon to leave as it fights Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — The Israeli military on Wednesday told residents across southern Lebanon to leave as it expands its operations…

BEIRUT (AP) — The Israeli military on Wednesday told residents across southern Lebanon to leave as it expands its operations there. The statement says the military will “work with extreme force” against Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

The warning is the first since a ceasefire that went into effect on April 17, and came amid rising escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah war, with Israeli troops crossing the Litani River, edging closer to the southern city of Nabatiyeh.

The escalation comes two days before Lebanese and Lebanese military officials were scheduled to meet at the Pentagon to discuss among things strengthening the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, the Israeli military had called on the residents of southern cities of Nabatiyeh and the city of Tyre along the Mediterranean coast to leave and stay away from it said were Hezbollah members and military posts.

Israel and Hezbollah has been near-daily attacks since then. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several attacks on both Israeli troops in Lebanon and northern Israeli border villages . Following a surge in its exploding drone attacks, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israeli military will expand the scope of its attacks in Lebanon.

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