Puerto Rico police say armed suspect opens ambulance door and kills injured man

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico said Wednesday that an armed suspect flung open the door of an ambulance and fatally shot a man who was being treated by medics for bullet wounds he received during a shooting earlier in the U.S. territory’s capital.

It was an unusually violent incident that has shocked the island.

Police told reporters that the target was a 62-year-old man who was freed from prison in January after serving 25 years on rape convictions.

Police said in a statement that the man was shot at near his residence earlier Wednesday and returned home with a bullet wound, prompting his mother to call 911.

Shortly after the ambulance arrived at their home in Santurce, the man was fatally shot, police said. Authorities said the medics were not injured but were treated for shock.

It is the second violent incident in the neighborhood of Santurce this week.

Police said one person was killed and five others injured early Tuesday in front of a club following a fight between security guards and armed men who wanted to enter the establishment.

