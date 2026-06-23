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Trains halted across Germany because of communication system problem

The Associated Press

June 23, 2026, 5:22 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator said it halted trains across the country on Tuesday evening because of a problem with a communication system.

Deutsche Bahn said that all trains were being held at stations because of an issue with a digital radio system, German news agency dpa reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the problem or how long it would last.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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