Trains halted across Germany because of communication system problem

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator said it halted trains across the country on Tuesday evening because of a…

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator said it halted trains across the country on Tuesday evening because of a problem with a communication system.

Deutsche Bahn said that all trains were being held at stations because of an issue with a digital radio system, German news agency dpa reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the problem or how long it would last.

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