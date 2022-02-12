OLYMPIC NEWS: ROC skater Valieva cleared to compete | First Black speed skating gold medal | Must see Olympic photos | US skiers help each other
THEY SAID IT: Snowboarding legend Shaun White, on the future

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:41 AM

BEIJING (AP) — “I woke up this morning and I just felt this peacefulness. It was amazing to know I have so much ahead of me.”

— snowboarder Shaun White, in an interview with Associated Press Sports Writer Eddie Pells, speaking about the future after his final Olympics appearance.

