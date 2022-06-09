Stormy start to change into sunshine, comfortable weather Thursday afternoon

Conditions from a stormy Wednesday night will cross over into early Thursday morning. However, the D.C. region can expect more increased sunshine with low humidity as the day progresses. Here's what you need to know.

Conditions from a stormy Wednesday night will cross over into early Thursday morning. However, the D.C. region can expect more increased sunshine with low humidity as the day progresses. Here’s what you need to know.

StormTeam 4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said that while storms began diminishing after midnight, multiple weather alerts remain in effect early Thursday morning due to possible flooding in nearby bodies of water. In addition, a flood watch for the majority of the D.C. region is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Remaining Weather Alerts

A Flood Warning for parts of Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland until 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

A Flood Warning for parts of Howard and Montgomery counties in Maryland until 2:45 a.m. in central Maryland until 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

A Flood Warning for parts of Charles and St. Mary’s counties in southern Maryland until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Scattered storms brought torrential downpours and gusty winds to parts of the D.C. region Wednesday evening, generating multiple weather alerts, including two tornado warnings. The storms rapidly dumped between 1-3 inches of rain in some areas.

The severe weather led to flooding and road closures in Maryland, particularly in historic Ellicott City in Howard County, where Main Street and nearby roads were shut down for about an hour.

A spokesperson for the Howard County Fire Department told WTOP a tornado may have touched down in the area of Cradlerock Way and Overheart Lane in Columbia. The National Weather Service is investigating the area because of tree damage caused by the late-night storms.

After clouds take over for the majority of Thursday morning, conditions by daybreak are expected to become more comfortable as the dew point — the measure of moisture in the atmosphere — will also drop, creating nicer and breezier conditions that will continue through Friday.

“As the cold front crosses the WTOP listening area Thursday morning, our winds will become northwesterly, inviting drier air into the DMV,” Prinzivalli said. “This will lead to a terrific Thursday with increasing sunshine after early clouds.”

He added that Friday will bring in plenty of sunshine with the possibility of late-day clouds with temperatures reaching 80 degrees with “continued, comfortable humidity.”

The weekend will bring the return of stormy weather with a round of showers for Saturday morning and a storm or two possible in the evening. Sunday will bring more rain and thunderstorms, but it will not be an all-day event, Prinzivallil said.

Drier conditions will make their return Monday to start the new week.

Forecast:

Early Thursday: A few showers and storms, ending toward dawn. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Late Thursday: Sunshine, breezy, warm and pleasant with lowering humidity. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Friday: Sunny in the morning. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Pleasant. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the low to middle 80s.

