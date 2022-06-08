Severe Thunderstorm Warning for N. Virginia; Flood Watch for DC region

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of northern Virginia. Scattered storms could bring torrential rains and gusty winds to the D.C. region during the Wednesday evening commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:

Northern Stafford County in northern Virginia…

Southwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia…

Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia…

Southern Prince William County in northern Virginia…

The City of Manassas in northern Virginia… Until 6:30 p.m. EDT. The weather service states “Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.” If you live in one of the affected areas, please take caution.

Forecasters say clusters of thunderstorms that developed over the Blue Ridge Mountains are moving east, most likely affecting the immediate D.C. and Baltimore suburbs between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight.

Wednesday’s storms will bring a risk of flooding, frequent lightning and strong gusts in vulnerable areas.

“Thunderstorms will continue tonight, and these storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “Storms will taper off after midnight, and the weather will start to improve on Thursday as a cold front sags off to the south.”

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of central Maryland and northern Virginia until 7:00 p.m.

Commuters should be alert for roadway flooding and slippery conditions during peak travel hours: A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire WTOP listening area, including D.C. and Baltimore, until 4 a.m. Friday. Runoff in stronger storms could lead to flooding along rivers, streams, roadways and other low-lying or flood-prone locations.

“Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected late this afternoon through this evening,” the weather service said. “Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour are possible, leading to the potential for flash flooding especially in areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain.”

Forecast:

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, warm and muggy. Chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

Thursday: An early shower, then becoming mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Sunny in the morning. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Pleasant. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.

