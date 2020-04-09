Storms passing through eastern part of DC region, will clear out after 7 a.m.

Heaviest rain hits Maryland near Bowie and Calvert Beach-Long Beach by the bay before clearing out shortly after 7 a.m.

Some severe storms are concentrated over the western part of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and will pass through the shoreline in Calvert County, Maryland before leaving the area soon after 7 a.m.

NBC Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said that the hardest rain is hitting Crofton, Maryland and will travel over the Calvert Beach-Long Beach, Maryland before heading out of the area by 7: 15 a.m.

Heavy winds will follow the storms from Thursday morning and go into the afternoon, making way for colder temperatures.

Stinneford said that gusts of up to 50 miles per hour could lace certain parts of the region with hail and damage throughout the later part of the day and into the evening.

Stinneford noted that a region-wide wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The wind will carry in a cold front and drop the midday high that’s expected to be in the lower 70s to near 60 late in the day, Stinneford said in an email.

Stinneford said that it will warm back up on Saturday despite a cool breeze, and to expect mild weather on Sunday with a chance of showers later in the day.

Current Conditions

Forecast

THURSDAY MORNING: Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds and hail.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Midday high in the lower 70s before dropping to lower temperatures.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower by late in the day. Highs low to mid 60s